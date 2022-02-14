A sleek yet charming home with an open floor plan that is ready for your Buyer to move right in! The updated kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite counters, a breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Living Room boasts a gas fireplace and nice built-in shelving. French doors from the Dining Room open to the windowed Family Room overlooking patio and fenced yard. An ensuite upstairs primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and luxury bath with fantastic huge tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms and full bath are on the main level. A large recreation room can be found in the lower level and still there is plenty of storage space plus a walk-up to outside patio area. Beautiful refinished wood floors on the first floor, newer carpet, newer patio, and a one car garage! Washer and dryer can stay!! Close to everything and in Brentwood Schools!! Showing begin Feb 6 at noon. All offers to be in by noon on Monday February 7 with a acceptance time of 7:00pm on Feb 7.
3 Bedroom Home in Brentwood - $359,900
