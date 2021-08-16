BRAND NEW ROOF, GUTTERS AND FASCIA. LOOKING AT LEAST $7500 WORTH OF IMPROVEMENTS....Looking for a ranch home in the Pattonville School district with darling curb appeal that includes a covered front porch. Well look no further!! As you enter, you will notice the gleaming hardwood floors throughout all of the main level. A large family room w/ lots of natural light that provides plenty of space for entertaining. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level all w/beautiful hardwood, & a bath w/ restored plank vinyl flooring. The eat in kitchen has ample amount of counter space & cabinets to serve all your needs. Walk out the slider from your kitchen to an enormous covered patio that allows for plenty of privacy, & a huge fenced in back yard. You will notice the basement is clean & dry, that has 1 room that can be used for a sleeping area, craft room, or kids play room-just awaiting your finishing touches. Don't forget that deep garage !!
3 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $169,900
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.