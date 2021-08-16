3 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $169,900

BRAND NEW ROOF, GUTTERS AND FASCIA. LOOKING AT LEAST $7500 WORTH OF IMPROVEMENTS....Looking for a ranch home in the Pattonville School district with darling curb appeal that includes a covered front porch. Well look no further!! As you enter, you will notice the gleaming hardwood floors throughout all of the main level. A large family room w/ lots of natural light that provides plenty of space for entertaining. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level all w/beautiful hardwood, & a bath w/ restored plank vinyl flooring. The eat in kitchen has ample amount of counter space & cabinets to serve all your needs. Walk out the slider from your kitchen to an enormous covered patio that allows for plenty of privacy, & a huge fenced in back yard. You will notice the basement is clean & dry, that has 1 room that can be used for a sleeping area, craft room, or kids play room-just awaiting your finishing touches. Don't forget that deep garage !!