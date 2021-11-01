Showings begin 10/28. All offers to be in by 6 p.m. on 10/31 w/response time of 10 p.m. 7 Al Lin sits towards the end of a private cul-de-sac on a .59 acre lot. This brick ranch is neat & tidy. The roof is new this year. Come inside you you will find beautiful wood floors w/attractive wood trim, an updated kitchen & bath. The basement is unfinished but dry has an egress window, a gas water heater new in 2021 & an upgraded 200 amp panel box new in 2011. Out back you have a tremendous 30W x 29D o/s 2-c gar w/full electric. This is ideal for someone who likes to tinker w/cars or maybe has a lawn service. The driveway leading to the garage will provide parking for as many as 8 cars. Ideal when you have friends & family over. The area around the gar is fenced so you have a place for your pets or a spot to plant a garden. There is also a 19 x 12 storage building. You won't feel like the neighbors are cramping your style here. Bridgeton Municipal Insp is complete & allows occupancy for 5.
3 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
For major-league baseball, STL came in behind New York on a "Best Baseball Cities" list. Taking minor-league, college baseball into account, we were No. 3.
'We want the property back and we want our damages,' said Justin Ladendorf, Copia’s attorney.