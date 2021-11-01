3 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $200,000

Showings begin 10/28. All offers to be in by 6 p.m. on 10/31 w/response time of 10 p.m. 7 Al Lin sits towards the end of a private cul-de-sac on a .59 acre lot. This brick ranch is neat & tidy. The roof is new this year. Come inside you you will find beautiful wood floors w/attractive wood trim, an updated kitchen & bath. The basement is unfinished but dry has an egress window, a gas water heater new in 2021 & an upgraded 200 amp panel box new in 2011. Out back you have a tremendous 30W x 29D o/s 2-c gar w/full electric. This is ideal for someone who likes to tinker w/cars or maybe has a lawn service. The driveway leading to the garage will provide parking for as many as 8 cars. Ideal when you have friends & family over. The area around the gar is fenced so you have a place for your pets or a spot to plant a garden. There is also a 19 x 12 storage building. You won't feel like the neighbors are cramping your style here. Bridgeton Municipal Insp is complete & allows occupancy for 5.