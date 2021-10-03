3 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $215,000

Looking for a meticulous maintained home in Pattonville school district? This is the one...every detail down to the garden is what this house entails. As you enter this beautiful ranch home you will enter into the generous size living room that walks right into the updated eat in kitchen. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, gas stove, double sink, and large island for all your entertaining needs. Master en suite w/ hardwood flooring & half bath provides convenience which is uncommon for this area. Additional 2 bedroom with gleaming hardwood floors & full bath finish off this main floor. As you enter the lower level, recently painted and newer carpet in the entertainment/bar provides an area for so many options. The LL also has a full bath !! Don't forget to take a look out back-gorgeous garden, huge, fenced, level back yard provides plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Oversized garage is a huge bonus as well. Come check this one out!!