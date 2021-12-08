 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $259,000

Updated home in the heart of Bridgeton, Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis Courts Available for Residents. Shopping in a 5 minute drive. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom oasis. House shows extremely clean, Newer carpet, appliances. Freshly painted thru out in 2021,Granite countertops, cabinets upgraded, stainless appliances, ceramic tile flooring, thermal windows, 6 panel interior doors, storm doors Huge walk in closets. Large foyer open windows with a spiral staircase to the main level. The private backyard is an oasis for entertaining. Even a space for a small garden.

