Make this home, built in 2021, your own! This 3 Bed, 3 Bath home with over 1650 square feet has been meticulously maintained. Upon entry, walk into the open floor plan consisting of living/dining/kitchen areas with 9' ceilings and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, dual door fridge, stainless steel appliances, gas range and large center island. Glass sliding doors from the kitchen open to a 14X10 composite deck with vinyl railings, and open views. The main and upper levels have luxury vinyl plank flooring. Carpeting on the stairs dull noise. Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and two additional good-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Conveniently hidden away is a second-floor laundry with shelving. Other features in the home are a basement with egress windows, sump pump and rough in for a bathroom. Two car garage with Rust-Oleum Epoxyshield Coated Garage Floor, nest thermostat, and Low-E Glass Windows.