Rare opportunity to purchase a brand NEW BUILD home loaded w/after market updates! Quality built by Fischer and Frichtel located in a private community of 30 homesites & prime location backing to Matthews Park & just moments from Dorsett Rd, Westport Plaza, I-70 & I-270. 2 Story home nestled on a cul-de-sac on a premium lot backing to a tree line, this home comes w/1,629 sq ft, 3 BD, 2.5 BA and a WO basement! 9' ceiling & luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor. White kitchen w/custom 42" cabinetry w/crows, granite countertops, porcelain apron sink & SS appliances. Breakfast rm w/an access to a covered screen-in composite deck! Upstairs features Master suite w/his & hers custom closet & luxury BA, 2 additional BDs, 2nd full BA & 2nd floor laundry! Exterior features: extra wide extended driveway, covered porch w/modern custom rail, gas line to the patio. Updates: custom blackout window treatments, smart light technology, custom closets, insulated garage, buried downspouts!
3 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $400,000
