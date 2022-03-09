3 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $500,000

Gorgeous 1.5 story custom built on just shy of an acre lot. So many unique features to mention. Large open rooms with tons of light from the many windows. Hard wood floors throughout. Two claw foot tubs, three separate showers. Master shower has multiple shower heads. Custom vanity w/toe warmer. Beautiful custom cabinets and SubZero refrigerator in the kitchen. Charming glass enclosed breezeway. 700 sq foot heated garage with a 700 foot garage/basement beneath also heated. Mother in law quarters in the walkout lower level. Tons of sq ft of storage. Zoned heating and cooling, two hot water tanks. Hunter Douglas blinds and central vac, 3 dormers, brick & vinyl, full covered porch and lovely courtyard. Entertaining? this house was built for it. Park like yard with a little bridge to treed area. Sprinkler system. Built-ins, walk-in closets, wet bar, wood burning fireplace, main floor laundry room, library and a huge dining. Sellers have never occupied the property and are selling as is.