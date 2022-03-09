Gorgeous 1.5 story custom built on just shy of an acre lot. So many unique features to mention. Large open rooms with tons of light from the many windows. Hard wood floors throughout. Two claw foot tubs, three separate showers. Master shower has multiple shower heads. Custom vanity w/toe warmer. Beautiful custom cabinets and SubZero refrigerator in the kitchen. Charming glass enclosed breezeway. 700 sq foot heated garage with a 700 foot garage/basement beneath also heated. Mother in law quarters in the walkout lower level. Tons of sq ft of storage. Zoned heating and cooling, two hot water tanks. Hunter Douglas blinds and central vac, 3 dormers, brick & vinyl, full covered porch and lovely courtyard. Entertaining? this house was built for it. Park like yard with a little bridge to treed area. Sprinkler system. Built-ins, walk-in closets, wet bar, wood burning fireplace, main floor laundry room, library and a huge dining. Sellers have never occupied the property and are selling as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“All Things New” initiative will dramatically change the 178 parishes and 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
The 2020 Census showed St. Louis grew more slowly than all but three of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Regional leaders are worried.
‘Living like the Kardashians’: Jury orders wife of ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions to pay
The wife of an ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions must help repay the funds, but the couple's parents were not found liable in a lawsuit.
Renée Zellweger thought the byzantine tale of the Troy, Missouri, woman might make great television.
The new NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam" chronicles a decade-long case involving Pamela Hupp.
‘He bet on himself’: South Korean teen Won-Bin Cho brings intriguing swing to Cardinals’ minor-league camp
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.
Green Street's hotel and condo project follows a wave of construction worth at least a half-billion dollars in Clayton.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.
Federal officials say that Creve Coeur chiropractor Eric A. Nepute continues to make false claims that the vitamins he sells are better than coronavirus vaccines.