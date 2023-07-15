Come explore this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the desirable Tanglewood Subdivision which offers park like settings. Enjoy over 1700 square feet of living space and beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas. Entertain in your 19x16 great room with so much natural lighting and beautiful wooded views. The stunning kitchen has a large center island, farmhouse sink, pantry, all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast eating area. Large master bedroom features a large walk in closet and attached master bathroom with dual vanity and marble shower. You also get two other larger bedrooms, a main floor laundry room and another full bathroom. The unfinished full lookout basement adds so much opportunity to this home. Three car attached garage!