Come explore this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the desirable Tanglewood Subdivision which offers park like settings. Enjoy over 1700 square feet of living space and beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas. Entertain in your 19x16 great room with so much natural lighting and beautiful wooded views. The stunning kitchen has a large center island, farmhouse sink, pantry, all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast eating area. Large master bedroom features a large walk in closet and attached master bathroom with dual vanity and marble shower. You also get two other larger bedrooms, a main floor laundry room and another full bathroom. The unfinished full lookout basement adds so much opportunity to this home. Three car attached garage!
3 Bedroom Home in Caseyville - $339,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There will be July Fourth fireworks framed by the Gateway Arch, and the 140th America’s Birthday Parade will roll down Market Street in the morning.
In addition to everything else it reveals, the newly released audio recording of former President Donald showing off sensitive documents to a …
The former acting mayor of Holland, Missouri, said she made money by selling vaping devices.
The fire, first reported about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, kept crews battling for hours to extinguish the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearb…
It's been a big week for Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday, last season's top draft pick and son of former Cardinal Matt Holliday.