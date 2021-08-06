3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $1,100,000

Stunning, one-of-a kind architectural gem on almost 2 acres in Chesterfield. Burton Duenke built -current owners have renovated & updated extensively. Dramatic two story glass entry leads to soaring, beamed ceilings. Gorgeous gallery separates bedroom wing from rest of house. Master bedroom features fireplace & French doors leading to pool, 23'x11' master bath has separate limestone vanities w/many custom cabinets, large shower w/multiple heads, linen closet & walk in custom closet. Upper bedroom suite has balcony overlooking pool & beautiful private grounds. Gourmet kitchen boasts enormous 8.6’x6.6’ center granite island & surround, custom cabinetry & high end appliances. Adjacent hearth room is perfect place to gather. Backyard/pool area has multiple gathering/entertaining areas including covered patio. Gunite pool is 20'x40' & has been completely updated. Built-in shed w/garage door is perfect place for tools/yard equipment/pool supplies. 12 zoned irrigation. Truly remarkable home!