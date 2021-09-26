3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $185,000

2 PARKING SPACES ASSINGED TO THIS UNIT! Beautifully updated & well-maintained condo in Town and Country! The condo feels and looks fresh and bright; new carpet throughout, walls and trim work recently painted white. Nice entryway opens to a large family room w/gas fireplace. Kitchen has white cabinets, some newer appliances & custom pantry w/pullouts. Refrigerator included. Formal dining room is open to living room, great for entertaining. Lovely master bedroom suite with 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS (one with custom organization system). 3rd room can be a bedroom or nice study/office space. New tile in the large laundry room. Adorable balcony overlooks the pool. Newer windows, NEW AC and Furnace in 2021 (furnace has separate door just before entry door). Steps away from inground pool & club house. Private underground garage. This condo has the best location, close to shopping and restaurants and great highway access!