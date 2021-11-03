 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $2,367,932

Here's the opportunity you have been waiting for! A brand new custom luxury home built by the outstanding craftsmen at Lombardo Homes nestled among almost 6 acres of woods overlooking the Missouri River Valley on land located at I-64 & Olive Blvd in the heart of Chesterfield! This ranch home will have nearly 4,300 sq ft of gorgeous living space, including a home office, gourmet kitchen, great room w/11' ceilings & gas fireplace, formal dining room w/butler's pantry, & 3 bedroom suites w/their own baths & walk-in closets, including a luxurious primary suite w/spa-like bath & 2 walk-in closets. Side-entry 3-car garage w/landing room that includes custom cubbies. Impressive brick & stone front elevation. Choose finishes that match your taste & style. So secluded & private, you will forget some of the best shopping, dining & conveniences in West County are just minutes from your door. Served by Parkway (Central) School District. See it today! Duplicate listing for 21062179

