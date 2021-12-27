 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $289,900

Are you ready to make this condo in the heart of West County your own?  Step in and experience the open floor plan with a formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, and eat-in kitchen with a deck right outside your door perfect for grilling any time of the year!  Upstairs the master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a garden tub, and plenty of closet space.  The additional bedrooms are spacious so they will make great sleeping areas, a home office, or a workout room.  In addition, your 2 car garage entry in the lower level provides plenty of storage. This unit is priced to sell & ready for your design plans and furnishings!

