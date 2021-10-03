3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $300,000

DARLING 3 bed/2 bath ranch home sitting on close to 1/2 acre lot in Chesterfield! This 1500 sq. ft home has a BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN that was COMPLETELY RENOVATED & EXPANDED in 2013-CUSTOM, SOFT-CLOSE CABINETS, GRANITE countertops, CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, SS appliances & more! BATHROOMS UPDATED as well in 2016! Park-like setting, 2-tier backyard w/a beautiful view of trees while sitting on deck or lower level patio. The walk-out basement is just waiting for your finishing touches! The homeowner has completed a lot of other major system & cosmetic updates on this home since her ownership...Professionally-Installed Retaining Wall & Supports in backyard (2004), 25 yr shingle Arch Roof (2005), Windows Replaced w/50 yr transferable warranty (2008), HVAC (2009 approx), Replaced all Carpet (2011), Electrical Panel (2013), Replaced Stairs/Gate on Deck (2014), Main Stack (2016), & NEWLY UPDATED Chimney (2021)! Convenient location to Hwy 40 & Hwy 364, Parkway Central schools, shopping & restaurants!