3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $319,000

The charming curb appeal of this property welcomes you immediately. The condo offers today's desires with an open floor plan, and crisp, clean look. A large living room with a vaulted ceiling and large windows is great for entertaining or everyday living. Open to the dining area and kitchen, the floor plan is very functional. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage. Conveniently on a the main floor, a large master suite complete with a walk in closet, and a bath with a double vanity & separate shower/water closet. A balcony off the master makes for a useful outdoor space. Laundry and a powder room round up the first floor. Upstairs you will find a bonus room, great for a family room space or home office. Also, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The nicely updated unit includes 2 garage spots, a storage unit, community pool, walking trails and is conveniently located close to Highway 40.