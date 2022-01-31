The charming curb appeal of this property welcomes you immediately. A large living room with a vaulted ceiling and large windows is great for entertaining or everyday living - NEW lighting fixtures throughout the unit adds to it's already updated style. The functional floor plan includes the dining area open to the kitchen. The kitchen has NEW stainless GE Cafe and Maytag appliances, plenty of cabinet storage, and NEW lighting - including under/over cabinet. Conveniently on a the main floor, a master suite complete with a walk in closet, and a bath with a double vanity & separate shower/water closet. A balcony off the master makes for a useful outdoor space. Laundry with NEW GE washer/dryer and a powder room round up the first floor. Upstairs you will find a bonus room, great family room or home office. Also, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Final features: NEW hot water heater, NEW Trane HVAC system, 2 garage spots, a storage unit, community pool, walking trails & a convenient location.
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $339,900
