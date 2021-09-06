3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $350,000

Location, location, location! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath ranch home in the sought-after Shenandoah neighborhood in Chesterfield is waiting for you! You will find hardwood flooring in the family room as well as a wood burning fireplace that was recently lime-washed. Be sure to notice the gourmet kitchen which has been updated with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, modern backsplash & hardwood flooring! There are 3 bedrooms including the master on the main level and 2 baths with tile surrounds, flooring and vanities with granite countertops. As an added bonus, the hot water heater was replaced in 2021. This amazing home is located on a private, corner/cul-de-sac lot which is surrounded by a fenced-in yard and is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Within walking distance to Shenandoah Elementary School in the award-winning Parkway School District and close to shopping, dining and the Butterfly House! Don't miss out, this one won't last long!