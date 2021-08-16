3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $398,000

WELCOME HOME TO 15630 Sugarridge ct! This beautifully updated ranch has 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the main floor, a formal living room and dining room, main floor laundry, great room with a wood burning fireplace and an eat in kitchen. The finished walk out lower level has a living area with gas fireplace, an office, a bonus room, and full bathroom. Every square inch has been very well maintained throughout including a newer roof, HVAC, and water heater. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances(refrigerator stays!) and granite counters in the kitchen are icing on the cake! Come schedule your showing quick! This one will go fast!