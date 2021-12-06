3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $409,900

WELCOME to a beautifully updated 1 Story home W/3 bedrooms, 3 FULL bathrooms, an OFFICE/Bonus room, Main Floor Laundry, and finished basement right in the heart of Chesterfield MO! This Home's located on quiet street in Kehrs Mill Farm. Has a brick front, newer driveway, and covered porch. Notice the new double doors as your enter into the living room FILLED with Natural Light and energy efficient lighting throughout. Flowing right into the Dining Room/Kitchen area. The Kitchens completely updated, with contrasting gray and white custom built soft close cabinets, and exquisite white Quartz Countertops (Large Island!). The Main floor has cohesive solid Hardwood Flooring throughout. The family room features a beautiful wood burning fireplace with imported porcelain surround. The door to the left leads you to the main floor laundry room (Washer included!). The door to the right will lead you down to the finished basement with a Full bath and bonus room/OFFICE! Pro Pics expected Thursday!