3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $429,900

Wonderful opportunity to own this well maintained ranch home in the very desirable subdivision of Ladue Trails. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home with approximately 2540 sq. ft. of living space is located in the AAA rated Parkway School system and sits on just under 1/2 acre. The home boast a 3 year old roof, 90% efficient furnace, hardwood flooring in most rooms, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, 2 car rear entry over-sized garage all sitting on a large level lot. Homes in this subdivision in similar condition are selling around $172/sq. ft. Bring your decorator and fresh ideas and make this one your dream home! This home is being sold in it's AS IS condition. Broker/agent is related to the seller.