3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $440,000

You cannot beat the amazing West County location of this beautiful Ranch corner lot home in the Westfield Farms subdivision. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan, new flooring throughout, and over 2300 square feet of single level living space. Upon entering the vaulted great room you will find a floor to ceiling centerpiece brick fireplace that separates the living and dining spaces nicely. The kitchen is open with butcher block countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a main floor laundry, half bath, and a 2 car side entry garage as well. On the opposite side of the home you have all the bedrooms including a massive 20X18 master bedroom with a fireplace and en-suite bathroom. Outside you will find gorgeous landscaping and an updated inground pool! A large unfinished lower level completes this home. All this plus easy access to highways, schools, and shopping!