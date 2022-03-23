WONDERFUL CHESTERFIELD LOCATION IN SYCAMORE PLACE WHERE IT IS RARE RANCHES COME FOR SALE! Great room vaulted floorplan with sunlit enclosed porch. New roof 2022, Vinyl Siding, Enclosed soffits, Vinyl tilt-in windows and composite platform deck for lower maintenance. No carpet on main floor.. Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and large office on main floor (not pictured, being painted). Finished lower level with walk-behind wet bar, full bath and 2 additional rooms. Culdesac location, quick closing available and close to all your needs. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer and security cameras all can be included!
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $499,900
