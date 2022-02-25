3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $510,000

You do not want to miss this 3500 square feet of amazing space in a fabulous location near 3 major highways. Main level entry and a two car garage make this condo a gem in this beautiful and safe neighborhood. Main floor Master ensuite boasts two huge closets and an updated master bathroom. Large kitchen and dining area and a perfect office space completes the mail level. Two additional bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bath can be found upstairs in addition to a huge loft space that can be used as an office, play area or additional living area. Back yard opens to common ground, great for pets to run. Parkway Central Schools are an added bonus. So many great updates to this great space.