You will fall in love with this wonderful home located in the heart of Town & Country, in a gated community convenient to highways, restaurants & shopping. Step inside to a big LR/great room with a vaulted ceiling, wall of windows overlooking the private backyard & a stunning fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped with maple cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in area with hearth; sliding glass doors open to patio perfect for coffee or cocktails. Separate DR with crown molding & Owner's Suite with custom walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. Owners Bath has separate vanities, soaking tub/shower, water closet & private deck. Two lower level bdrms with updated Jack & Jill bathroom. Large lower level family room with fireplace, rec room & half bath. This gated community offers clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, front lawn maintenance, some snow removal, sprinklers & 24 hr. guard. Sophisticated living at its finest!
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $519,900
