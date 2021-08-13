You will fall in love with this wonderful home located in the heart of Town & Country, in a gated community convenient to highways, restaurants & shopping. Step inside to a big LR/great room with a vaulted ceiling, wall of windows overlooking the private backyard & a stunning fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped with maple cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in area with hearth; sliding glass doors open to patio perfect for coffee or cocktails. Separate DR with crown molding & Owner's Suite with custom walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. Owners Bath has separate vanities, soaking tub/shower, water closet & private deck. Two lower level bdrms with updated Jack & Jill bathroom. Large lower level family room with fireplace, rec room & half bath. This gated community offers clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, front lawn maintenance, some snow removal, sprinklers & 24 hr. guard. Sophisticated living at its finest!
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.
His 10th win gives him 11 double-figure victory seasons, second only to Gibson. O'Neill homers among his four hits.
As virus variants spread among the herd, we will be safe only when the herd develops immunity.
“The people around here are never going to mask up; they are never going to get the vaccine,” he said “I’m shunned from some people here because I got it.”
While two GOP candidates touted the vaccines, three didn’t.
From spearheading NIL opportunities to sparking the struggling baseball team, she has a chance to hit the ground running at pivotal time for Tigers.