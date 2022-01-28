3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $549,000

You won't want to miss this gem in Scarborough. The curb appeal will have you at 'HELLO'. This 3 bed~2 bath ranch is meticulously maintained with neutral decor, move in ready. The gorgeous master bath was remodeled in Jan/2022, the second bath was updated Dec/2021. Beautiful cherry inlaid hardwood floors as you step into the dining room on the left, home office on the right and living room w/gas fireplace straight ahead. The updated kitchen includes: granite counters, custom cherry cabinets, butlers pantry, new wine fridge, 5 burner Thermador gas cooktop w/downdraft ventilation, breakfast nook and open view to Sun room. The light filled vaulted sunroom has skylights, a dining area, and sitting area looking over the pool and gardens. The lower level is an entire second floor of living. It includes a family room area, office area, storage closets, laundry room, gym room, full bath and bonus room for guests.Other features:sprinkler system, central vac, plantation shutters & new awning.