3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $550,000

Welcome home to this beautiful brick, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath ranch situated on a quiet cul-de-sac located in highly sought after Chesterfield & the Parkway School District. Walk in to be greeted in the lovely entry way & into the spacious, sun soaked, freshly painted living room w/ vaulted ceilings & fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops, center island & opens to the breakfast room that leads you to the private backyard. Formal dining room is right off kitchen, which is perfect for entertaining! Master suite is complete with coffered ceiling, walk-in closet & bathroom en-suite w/ dual vanities, jetted tub, separate shower & water closet. Main floor also features laundry room, powder room, 2 bedrooms & full bath. Lower level features large rec room, full bath, cedar closet, a ton of storage & possible additional sleeping area. This move-in ready home also includes wood flooring, side-entry 2 car garage, and has quick access to shopping & restaurants!