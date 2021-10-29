3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $625,000

Stunning Ranch Villa loaded with upgrades. Enjoy the fabulous kitchen with Viking Gas Range, Ceramic and Stone Backsplash, Farm Style Sink, Center Island with Granite Countertops, Vegetable Sink, Stainless Appliances. Walk out to your Maintence Free Deck just off kitchen. Beautiful just refinished Hardwood Floors Flow throughout the Main Level. 14 Ft. ceilings in the Great Room along with coffered and trey ceilings, extra tall doors all add to the open beauty of this villa. The Main level home office or den has custom built-in bookcases and cabinets. Main Floor laundry room, utility sink. The Main Floor Master suite boasts a Gorgeous bath with jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, double sink vanity + Walk In Closet with newer Custom Built in system. Finished Lower Level with Egress Windows, Spacious Family Room, wet bar; Two bedrooms with Two Full Baths plus tons of storage space. Newer Driveway, HVAC, Gutter Protection. Detailed Crown Molding Throughout. Fantastic Location!