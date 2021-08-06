 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $625,000

Spectacular ranch villa! This one is not to be missed! 9 ft ceilings, bamboo flooring throughout 1st floor. Great Room offers a coffered ceiling, built-in bookshelves, gas fireplace w/ marble surround & a gorgeous beveled mirror. Eat-in kitchen w/ cus white 42 in cab w/ built-in buffet area, granite, double ovens, Dacor cooktop, upgraded "Smart" refrigerator all walk out to a beautiful, private deck. Huge primary suite boasts a large bay window, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closets. Updated, luxurious primary bath has a separate tub & shower, sit down vanity & skylight. A 2nd bdrm, full bath, powder room & main floor laundry round out the main floor. You are greeted to the finished LL by an extra wide staircase, 9 ft pour, add'l bdrm & full bath, sleeping area & full bath, walk-up bar, game room, gas fireplace, & built in bookshelves. This walks out to a private patio. No up & down on the main level. No detail was missed & this villa is pristine. Enjoy entertaining & a care-free lifestyle.

