3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $639,480

For those that long for luxury, location & low maintenance, explore your future at the Grand Reserve! Master craftsmanship offered by third-generation builder, Brett Hardesty leaves nothing to be desired! The difference is in the details & superior finishes; 9-11ft ceilings, superior wood/tile flooring, dazzling designer kitchen, spa-like master suits, fireplaces, irrigation system, 13-Seer A/C, security system, doorbell camera, smart garage door opener, 30yr arch. shingles, brick/stone elevation, reinforced foundation walls, termite pre-treatment & so much more! Builder currently offering FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL INCLUDED IN THE BASE PRICE! Hardesty Homes offers additional floor plans & options to modify/custom design your new home. Located in the heart of Chesterfield, minutes from hospitals, highways, shopping, dining & parks. Enjoy villa-style living without high monthly HOA fees. Build your palace of luxury TODAY!