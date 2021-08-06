For those that long for luxury, location & low maintenance, explore your future at the Grand Reserve! Master craftsmanship offered by third-generation builder, Brett Hardesty leaves nothing to be desired! The difference is in the details & superior finishes; 9-11ft ceilings, superior wood/tile flooring, dazzling designer kitchen, spa-like master suits, fireplaces, irrigation system, 13-Seer A/C, security system, doorbell camera, smart garage door opener, 30yr arch. shingles, brick/stone elevation, reinforced foundation walls, termite pre-treatment & so much more! Builder currently offering FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL INCLUDED IN THE BASE PRICE! Hardesty Homes offers additional floor plans & options to modify/custom design your new home. Located in the heart of Chesterfield, minutes from hospitals, highways, shopping, dining & parks. Enjoy villa-style living without high monthly HOA fees. Build your palace of luxury TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $639,480
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn
‘Since the delta variant has been rearing itself, we are seeing double digits in the emergency department, and we have typically between eight and 12 kids in the hospital with COVID,’ said Dr. Marya Strand with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
-
- 7 min to read
In Washington County, more people line up for free milk and food than vaccine shots. ‘You’d have to drag me dead or alive,’ one resident said.
In St. Louis County, COVID-19 is now infecting an average of more than 300 people a day, a number not seen since February.
A hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo focused on the County Council's authority to reverse a mask order by top county leaders.
A release Saturday evening said a positive city resident attended the meeting, where the council moved to terminate the county’s mask mandate, and that an investigation is underway.
BenFred: Gorman, Liberatore look like they need more seasoning, but two other Redbirds deserve a shot
Capel, Yepez are worth a look in big leagues before the season is over.
Same as it ever was doesn't play deep into the postseason
What’s Left: Protective of prospects but craving innings, Cardinals ‘land’ lefties Lester, Happ in 11th-hour deals
Cardinals acquire two late-30s veteran starters who have struggled by sending two players to Twins and Nats from their active roster in final hour before Friday's deadline.
A hearing had been set for Monday but a U.S. District Court judge on Sunday said most of the counts in the suit relate to state law, not federal.
Believed to be a the first home on the block, the house sits on a plot bought from Peter Lindell’s farm.