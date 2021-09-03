3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $649,000

OUTSTANDING 3 BDRM, 3.5BA UNIT THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED & UPDATED W/HIGH END FINISHES &ATTENTION TO DETAIL. THE OPEN CONCEPT GOURMET KIT & DIN RM W/TRAVERTINE FLRS OFFER DACOR GAS STOVE &HOOD, 2 OVENS, 48”SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR &CUSTOM CABINETRY WITH BACKSPLASH OF HAND PAINTED TILES W/COPPER ACCENTS. HONED DANBY MARBLE ISLAND CAN EASILY SEAT 5, ADJOINS THE DIN RM BANQUETTE,CHAIRS &TABLE (ALL INCLUDED).BUILT IN BAR W/MARBLE TOP &2 REFRIGERATION DRAWS W/SMOKED MIRRORED WALL ADD TO THE ENTERTAINING QUALITY. THE LR RM HAS 12’CEILINGS W/VIEWS OF WOODS &PRIVATE TREK DECK.THE MAIN FLR MASTER SUITE OFFERS A BATH W/HEATED MARBLE FLR, SOLID MARBLE SHOWER &GREAT CLOSETS. OFF THE MASTER IS A CHARMING,SCREENED PORCH W/VAULTED CEILING &VERMONT CAST IRON STOVE FOR A COZY WINTER TREEHOUSE. UPSTAIRS IS A LOFT AREA &TWO BEDRM EN SUITES W/WLK IN CLOSETS & SEAGRASS CARPET.THE FULL W/O UNFINISHED LL HAS HIGH CEILINGS &MOVABLE SHELVING GREAT FOR STORAGE. ALMOST ALL THE FURNITURE IS NEGOTIABLE.