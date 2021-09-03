OUTSTANDING 3 BDRM, 3.5BA UNIT THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED & UPDATED W/HIGH END FINISHES &ATTENTION TO DETAIL. THE OPEN CONCEPT GOURMET KIT & DIN RM W/TRAVERTINE FLRS OFFER DACOR GAS STOVE &HOOD, 2 OVENS, 48”SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR &CUSTOM CABINETRY WITH BACKSPLASH OF HAND PAINTED TILES W/COPPER ACCENTS. HONED DANBY MARBLE ISLAND CAN EASILY SEAT 5, ADJOINS THE DIN RM BANQUETTE,CHAIRS &TABLE (ALL INCLUDED).BUILT IN BAR W/MARBLE TOP &2 REFRIGERATION DRAWS W/SMOKED MIRRORED WALL ADD TO THE ENTERTAINING QUALITY. THE LR RM HAS 12’CEILINGS W/VIEWS OF WOODS &PRIVATE TREK DECK.THE MAIN FLR MASTER SUITE OFFERS A BATH W/HEATED MARBLE FLR, SOLID MARBLE SHOWER &GREAT CLOSETS. OFF THE MASTER IS A CHARMING,SCREENED PORCH W/VAULTED CEILING &VERMONT CAST IRON STOVE FOR A COZY WINTER TREEHOUSE. UPSTAIRS IS A LOFT AREA &TWO BEDRM EN SUITES W/WLK IN CLOSETS & SEAGRASS CARPET.THE FULL W/O UNFINISHED LL HAS HIGH CEILINGS &MOVABLE SHELVING GREAT FOR STORAGE. ALMOST ALL THE FURNITURE IS NEGOTIABLE.
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
How does a guy go from the midsummer classic to a midsummer day's nightmare?
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
Bill has written almost six years about having cancer; it’s only fair that he should write about not having it.
Meanwhile, Maritz says it is rebuilding trust and morale with employees.
Here was how the players reacted. Within four years, each of the players quoted in the article except Bob Forsch would be traded or released from the Cardinals.
Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.
The NFL, Rams and Kroenke sought unsuccessfully Tuesday at a closed hearing to move the closely watched suit elsewhere.
Democratic Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who voted for the resolution, called it a ‘ceremonial piece of paper.’
It took three years to restore the hoarder's house, a glimmer of its former self, into the home it now is.
-
- 8 min to read
On March 4, Art Holliday, KSDK’s longest-serving journalist, became the first Black news director in the station’s 75-year history.