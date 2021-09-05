3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $658,480

For those that long for luxury, location & low maintenance, explore your future at the Grand Reserve! The Augusta is a Ranch style home- 2486 sq.ft. with 3 bed/3.5 baths – 2 Car Garage -Level lot- on a Cul-de-Sac - comes standard with 11’ Ceilings from the Foyer through the Great Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen, transitioning to 9’ ceilings for the rest of the home. D.V. Gas FP with marble surround. Standard 6’ Kitchen Island & maple cabinetry featuring dovetail drawers & soft close doors & drawers, level #2 Granite counters & walk-in-pantry. Master Suite includes a vaulted ceiling and 9’ of vanity with double bowls, shower with seat and huge Walk-In Closet at the bath area. Bed #2 is a private suite with Walk-In Closet is located on the Main Level, in addition to a ½ bath for guests. Staircase with English Box Newels is open to the finished LL with 9’ ceilings, 3rd bedroom, full bath, and large family room. Fences OK. Enjoy villa-style living without high monthly HOA fees.