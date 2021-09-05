3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $665,480

For those that long for luxury, location & low maintenance, explore your future at the Grand Reserve! The Bordeaux is a Ranch style – 2,515 sq.ft. w/ 3 Bed, 3 Baths - 2 Car Garage – Level Lot- Cul De Sac. This home comes with 11’ Ceilings from the Foyer through the Great Room & Dining Room, transitioning to 9’ ceilings throughout. The Great Room features a corner D.V. Gas FP w/ marble surround. Open Kitchen offers an Island & maple cabinetry featuring dovetail drawers & soft close doors & drawers, level #2 granite counters, and a walk-in pantry. The Master Suite includes a vaulted ceiling at the bedroom and 9’ of vanity with double bowls, separate shower with seat and an enclosed water closet plus WIC at the master bath area. Bed/Bath # 2 is located on the opposite side of the ML. Staircase with English Box Newels is open to the FINISHED LOWER LEVEL with 9’ ceilings-plus Bed/Bath 3, and a huge Family Rm. Fences OK. Additional floor plans & options to modify/custom design your new home.