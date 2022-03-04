 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $669,900

Tour Our Virtual ModelThe Calvin new home design presents a spacious ranch-style floorplan featuring a large owner's suite and two additional bedrooms all on the main level.. Also included is a private study with fourth bedroom option, large island kitchen with walk-in pantry, bright morning room, and warm family room. This versatile Fischer Homes plan pairs functionality and style perfectly.

