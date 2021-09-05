For those that long for luxury, location & low maintenance, explore your future at the Grand Reserve! The Cabernet is a ranch style home - 2660 sq.ft. with 3 Bed/3.5 baths plus Flex Rm- 2 Car Garage – Level Lot - Comes with 11' ceilings at Foyer, Gallery, & Great Room, transitioning to 9’ ceilings through the rest of the home. GR includes a D.V. Gas FP. The Kitchen offers an Island & maple cabinetry featuring dovetail drawers and soft close doors and drawers and level # 2 granite counters. The Master includes a vaulted ceiling at the bedroom and 9’ of vanity with double bowls, shower with seat and enormous walk-in closet. 2nd Pvt. Ensuite w/ walk-in closet is located on the main level, in addition to ½ Bath for guests. Staircase with English Box Newels open to the FINISHED LOWER LEVEL with 9’ ceilings- Large, level lot, fences permitted. Hardesty Homes offers additional floor plans & options to modify/custom design your new home. Enjoy villa-style living without high monthly HOA fees.
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $676,120
Related to this story
Most Popular
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
The billionaire businessman and NFL football team owner has asked the state high court to halt a judge's order for details on his net worth.
How does a guy go from the midsummer classic to a midsummer day's nightmare?
Meanwhile, Maritz says it is rebuilding trust and morale with employees.
Here was how the players reacted. Within four years, each of the players quoted in the article except Bob Forsch would be traded or released from the Cardinals.
The NFL, Rams and Kroenke sought unsuccessfully Tuesday at a closed hearing to move the closely watched suit elsewhere.
Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.
The Big 3-0-0: Wainwright & Molina near 'all-time record' as duo, can set it if (when?) Cardinals ace returns for 2022
Day after Wainwright, at 40, wins NL Pitcher of the Month award, Cardinals tandem Friday will become the fourth battery to start 300 games, first since 1975, and they're 24 shy of MLB high.
Grand Celebration: Wainwright schools Brewers, Molina slams homer as Cardinals romp 15-4 in dynamic duo's 300th start
There was also a first: Arenado hits two of Cardinals' six homers against Milwaukee for his 21st multi-homer game, his first since coming to St. Louis.
Clayco's Bob Clark calls the current expansion plan "a chopped-up addition to the already ill-conceived convention center."