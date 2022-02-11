For those that long for luxury and a fantastic location, explore your future at the Grand Reserve! The Cabernet is a ranch style home - 2660 sq.ft. with 3 Bed/3.5 baths plus Flex Rm- 2 Car Garage – Level Lot - Comes with 11' ceilings at Foyer, Gallery, & Great Room, transitioning to 9’ ceilings through the rest of the home. GR includes a D.V. Gas FP. The Kitchen offers an Island & maple cabinetry featuring dovetail drawers and soft close doors and drawers and level # 2 granite counters. The Master includes a vaulted ceiling at the bedroom and 9’ of vanity with double bowls, shower with seat and enormous walk-in closet. 2nd Pvt. Ensuite w/ walk-in closet is located on the main level, in addition to ½ Bath for guests. Staircase with English Box Newels open to the FINISHED LOWER LEVEL with 9’ ceilings- Large, level lot, fences permitted. Hardesty Homes offers additional floor plans & options to modify/custom design your new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $689,460
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Missouri senator's appeasement of Russia earns a well-deserved 'con man' critique from a GOP colleague.
Veteran reporter/anchor Ryan Dean leaving station on March 4; his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.
We'll just have to celebrate March 14 extra hard this year.
A civilization doesn't let the lights go out — neither does this teenager.
In censuring Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, GOP leaders labeled the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as "legitimate political discourse."
It's one thing when fans and even media hammer a commissioner. But these are players going to town, publicly.
Decision could result in a change to the rules governing how citizens can alter the Missouri Constitution.
When the Rams left St. Louis, it is a shame they didn't take some restaurants with them — because you can't find good food in Los Angeles.
Vincent Wallace is charged with second-degree murder, resisting arrest in connection with a fiery crash.
Republicans say people who receive Medicaid benefits should also have to work in order to receive the government-funded health insurance benefits