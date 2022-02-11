3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $689,460

For those that long for luxury and a fantastic location, explore your future at the Grand Reserve! The Cabernet is a ranch style home - 2660 sq.ft. with 3 Bed/3.5 baths plus Flex Rm- 2 Car Garage – Level Lot - Comes with 11' ceilings at Foyer, Gallery, & Great Room, transitioning to 9’ ceilings through the rest of the home. GR includes a D.V. Gas FP. The Kitchen offers an Island & maple cabinetry featuring dovetail drawers and soft close doors and drawers and level # 2 granite counters. The Master includes a vaulted ceiling at the bedroom and 9’ of vanity with double bowls, shower with seat and enormous walk-in closet. 2nd Pvt. Ensuite w/ walk-in closet is located on the main level, in addition to ½ Bath for guests. Staircase with English Box Newels open to the FINISHED LOWER LEVEL with 9’ ceilings- Large, level lot, fences permitted. Hardesty Homes offers additional floor plans & options to modify/custom design your new home.