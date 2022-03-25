The Sidney by Fischer Homes is a ranch-style home built with easy living in mind!. Complete with two private bedrooms, a secluded owners suite, and a study or optional guest suite. The first floor also features a spacious, open-concept family room, large island kitchen, and bright morning room with optional high ceilings.Complete this floorplan by adding an optional finished lower level, perfect for entertaining!
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $694,900
