3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $702,900

Tour Our Virtual Charles ModelTour Our Decorated Charles ModelThe Charles floorplan by Fischer Homes is both functional and stylish.. The open-concept design showcases a large island kitchen, bright morning room, and soaring two-story great room. A private owner's suite can be found on the main level, situated away from the main living area and additional bedrooms. The upper level boasts a flexible loft, two additional bedrooms, and a full bath. Personalization options are endless, including a convenient butler's pantry, a direct connection from the master closet to the laundry room, additional bedrooms, and more.