For those that long for luxury, location & low maintenance, explore your future at the Grand Reserve! Master craftsmanship offered by third-generation builder, Brett Hardesty leaves nothing to be desired! The difference is in the details & superior finishes; 9-11ft ceilings, superior wood/tile flooring, dazzling designer kitchen, spa-like master suits, fireplaces, irrigation system, 13-Seer A/C, security system, doorbell camera, smart garage door opener, 30yr arch. shingles, brick/stone elevation, reinforced foundation walls, termite pre-treatment & so much more! FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL! Hardesty Homes offers additional floor plans & options to modify/custom design your new home. Located in the heart of Chesterfield, minutes from hospitals, highways, shopping, dining & parks. Enjoy villa-style living without high monthly HOA fees. Build your palace of luxury TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $707,120
Related to this story
Most Popular
Only five cases of the mu variant have been detected through sequencing of samples in Missouri, state health officials say.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
One person was fatally shot and another person was in critical condition after the early morning incident.
Crushed: Cardinals blow four-run lead in ninth as Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam sends Brewers to 6-5 win
Veteran lefty Lester had a chance to go to 2-0 on the road trip and the Cardinals were two outs from claiming a second series vs. a team ahead of them in the standings.
Has pitcher friendly Busch Stadium become a competitive disadvantage for offense? Cardinals are wondering
Cardinals have 96 homers, a top-10 offense everywhere but St. Louis, prompting questions about 'what's changed at Busch' and what club can change about Busch.
Kory R. Schulein spent years downloading child porn and was a moderator on a dark web site dedicated to child exploitation.
Kyle J. Vandermolen of St. Charles was charged Sept. 1 with one felony count of invasion of privacy.
The billionaire businessman and NFL football team owner has asked the state high court to halt a judge's order for details on his net worth.
Grand Celebration: Wainwright schools Brewers, Molina slams homer as Cardinals romp 15-4 in dynamic duo's 300th start
There was also a first: Arenado hits two of Cardinals' six homers against Milwaukee for his 21st multi-homer game, his first since coming to St. Louis.
Natalia Jacquemin told a responding officer, "I just wanted him to rest in peace," charges said. The boy survived the attack.