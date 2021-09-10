3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $707,120

For those that long for luxury, location & low maintenance, explore your future at the Grand Reserve! The Sangria lll is a Ranch style home w/ a 3 Car Garage on a look-out lot. 11' ceilings in the Foyer, Gallery & Great Room, transitioning to 9’ ceilings for the rest of the home. The G.R. includes a D.V. Gas FP shared w/ the Kitchen featuring an Island & surrounding maple cabinetry featuring dovetail drawers & soft close doors & drawers & level #2 granite counters- plus a walk-in pantry. Main Floor Master Suite has a double door entry & vaulted ceiling in the bedroom. The luxurious bath has separate vanities & a shower w/ seat & a huge Walk-in Closet. Bed/Bath #2 w/ a huge Walk-in Closet located at the main level. Staircase w/ Box Newels -open to the FINISHED LOWER LEVEL with the 3rd bedroom, full bath, and huge Family Room. Fences OK. Hardesty Homes offers additional floor plans & options to modify/custom design your new home. Enjoy villa-style living without high monthly HOA fees.