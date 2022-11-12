3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $708,000

$10,000 PRICE ADJUSTMENT! YOU CAN'T BUILD OR BUY THIS NEW OF A HOUSE FOR THIS PRICE! Fabulous 3 bed PLUS an office, 3 bath,OPEN FLOOR PLAN ,ONE FLOOR LIVING,MASTER BEDROOM ENSUITE & MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY ranch in Chesterfield. Basement has EGRESS WINDOWS & FULL BATH ROUGH IN.Highly rated Parkway Central Schools! Excellent lot backs to woods for privacy. Kitchen showcases SS APPLIANCES,GAS COOKTOP, ABUNDANCE OF CABINETRY w/ pull out drawers, NAPOLI GRANITE counters & CENTER ISLAND! Front windows & garage windows tinted & DRIVEWAY PROFESSIONALLY SEALED by Permaseal. In addition,sellers had 5 ceiling fans installed- 4 Hunter & 1 Minka & electric outlets installed in basement,house airpurifier added to furnace &CUSTOM BLINDS installed. 1 Year transferrable warranty on kitchen appliances until Nov 2023.Outside enjoy the composite deck with views of common ground woods & lush professional landscaping.Alexander Woods subdivision is close to many restaurants& shops. EASY access to highways.