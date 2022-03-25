 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $714,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $714,900

The Kingsley floorplan by Fischer Homes perfectly pairs functionality and style!. This ranch-style design offers a large owners suite with an ensuite bathroom and two additional private bedrooms all on the main level. This design features a flexible living room or study space, an open-concept kitchen connecting to the bright morning room, and a grand family room with optional 12-foot ceilings. The kitchen includes a large island with seating and an expansive walk-in pantry. Maximize this floorplan by adding an optional finished lower level or optional 4th bedroom/guest suite!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News