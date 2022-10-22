3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $718,000

2 YEARS YOUNG! Want a new home but don't want to wait for it to be built & deal with supply shortages? This stunning craftsman style RANCH home in Chesterfield in Parkway Central Schools! Excellent lot backs to woods for privacy. ONE LEVEL LIVING! OPEN FLOOR PLAN,Main floor laundry & Master bedroom ensuite. Fabulous Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, an abundance of cabinetry with pull out drawers, granite counters & center island. Sellers had the front windows & garage windows tinted & driveway professionally sealed by Permaseal. In addition,sellers had 5 ceiling fans installed- 4 Hunter & 1 Minka & electric outlets installed in basement,house airpurifier added to furnace & custom blinds installed. 1 Year transferrable warranty on kitchen appliances until Nov 2023.Outside enjoy the composite deck with views of common ground woods & lush proffessional landscaping. Alexander Woods subdivision is located close to many restaurants, shops & easy access to highways.