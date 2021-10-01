INVENTORY HOME EXPECTED COMPLETION IN SEPTEMBER!! FINALLY NEW CONSTRUCTION IN 60-90 DAYS. The lifestyle you deserve! One you’ve earned & Hardesty Homes at the Grand Reserve is your builder partner to make that dream come true. This INVENTORY HOME w/ Grand Reserve blends privacy, convenience to shopping, healthcare, fine dining, entertaining & quick commutes w/ the highest caliber of new home craftsmanship at a convenient Chesterfield location. Third-generation Builder, Brett Hardesty & his team care about every detail of your new home starting w/ soaring 9–11 foot ceilings; wood flooring, great room fireplace; quality cabinetry w/ dovetail drawers, granite countertops in gourmet kitchen w/ a 9’ island; screened in porch; master bedroom features a bay window, coffered ceiling, & zero entry shower; full finished lower level & much more. $8,000 Appliance Upgrade. Luxury, quality, convenient location all at Grand Reserve. Check back for progress pictures! Current pics are from July 31st.
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $776,455
