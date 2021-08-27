 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $779,900

Pull up and be greeted by a panoramic view with an abundance of upgrades designed with convenience and pleasure in mind. This 3 bedroom home, with finished lower level, is in the Parkway Central school district. It's a short and easy walk to grocery, Walgreen's, casual, and fine dining.

