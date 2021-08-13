3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $789,900

Get ready to be impressed with this fabulous, executive style home. Awesome location. A FORMER MODEL home with extreme updates and high quality finishes! All brand new! LUXURY, QUALITY AND ELEGANCE ALL OVER. You'll be impressed as soon as you pull up and see the superb curb appeal and stone front. The upgrades are too many to list, but include: 9-11' ceilings, high quality flooring, a designer kitchen with 10' isle, master suite complete with tub & a 6 head walk in spa shower, security system, irrigation system, and a fully finished lower level. New Thermador appliances, dual decking system, and a PANORAMIC view. All in the sought after Parkway school district. This includes all of the privileges that villa style housing offers. Very convenient shopping, entertainment, and all in the heart of Chesterfield.