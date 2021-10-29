3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $869,000

Enjoy this spectacular brick & stone villa home sitting on a prime cul-de-sac lot in the prestigious gated community of August Hill! One of a kind living with main floor master suite, laundry & an elevator to the 2nd floor & LL. Impressive entry foyer leads to study with octagonal ceiling & elegant dining room highlighted by architectural columns. Large great room w/souring ceilings, recessed lighting & fireplace. Kitchen with 42” custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, sub-zero refrigerator, granite countertops & more. Spacious master bedroom w/gorgeous coffered ceiling, bay window & huge luxury bath w/dual vanities, large walk-in closet, & open entry walk in shower & soaking tub. Two additional bedroom suites upstairs both w/walk-in closets. The finished w/out LL has a full bath, a custom greenhouse, possible 4th bedroom & tons of storage. Gorgeous patios off great room & LL. 3 HVAC systems for comfort on all 3 levels. 2 Car Garage. Easy access to HWY 40 & 141!