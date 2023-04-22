Luxury & Craftsmanship in a prime Chesterfield location. Nearly brand-new 1-story home offers high-end finishes throughout. Light-filled main flr feat. high ceilings, Red Oak Monroe Wood floors, neutral decor & an open flr plan you will love. Charming office/bedroom has built-in bookcases & private full bth. Additional office/den with built-in bookcases on main flr. Gourmet kitchen offers custom cabinetry, breakfast rm, pantry, top of the line appliances, & large center island w/ Romanix dual finish- global countertops w/ chiseled edges. Incredible Great Rm feat. floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace. Convenient main flr laundry & access to 3-car garage. Expansive main flr Primary Suite has private luxury bth & large walk-in closet w/ custom built-ins. Finished lower level offers a spacious family rm, full bath & additional bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful weather on your screened-in porch or get some sun on the lower level patio. Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, a rare find.